Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Soundtrack Artists Fully Revealed

Activision has now revealed the full soundtrack for the upcoming skateboarding remake called Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.



Aside from returning artists and songs from the 1999 and 2000 Tony Hawk games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will also feature some new songs you can bang your head to as well.



As reported on Youtube, there are a lot of new and returning artists in the game. You can see the full list of artists posted down below.

A Tribe Called Quest

A. Swayze & the Ghosts

Alex Lahey

All Talk

American Nightmare

Anthrax

Backchat

Bad Religion

Baker Boy

Billy Talent

Black Prez ft. Kid Something

CHAII

Charlie Brown Jr.

Cherry Kola

Chick Norris

Consumed

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black

Crush Effect ft. KARRA

Dead Kennedys

Destroy Boys

Dub Pistols

DZ Deathrays

Even Rude

FIDLAR

Fu Manchu

Goldfinger

JunkBunny

Lagwagon

Less Than Jake

Machine Gun Kelly

Merkules

Millencolin

MxPx

Naughty by Nature

Papa Roach

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Powerman 5000

Primus

Rage Against the Machine

Reel Big Fish

Rough Francis

Screaming Females

Skepta

Speedealer

Spilt Milk

Strung Out

Styles of Beyond

Sublime

Suicidal Tendencies

Swingin’ Utters

The Ataris

The Ernies

The Suicide Machines

The Super Best Frens Club

The Vandals

Token

Tyrone Briggs

Viagra Boys

Zebrahead

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be released worldwide on September 4th, 2020. The game will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.