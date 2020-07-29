Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Soundtrack Artists Fully Revealed

Activision has now revealed the full soundtrack for the upcoming skateboarding remake called Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.
Aside from returning artists and songs from the 1999 and 2000 Tony Hawk games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will also feature some new songs you can bang your head to as well.
As reported on Youtube, there are a lot of new and returning artists in the game. You can see the full list of artists posted down below.
A Tribe Called Quest
A. Swayze & the Ghosts
Alex Lahey
All Talk
American Nightmare
Anthrax
Backchat
Bad Religion
Baker Boy
Billy Talent
Black Prez ft. Kid Something
CHAII
Charlie Brown Jr.
Cherry Kola
Chick Norris
Consumed
Craig Craig ft. Icy Black
Crush Effect ft. KARRA
Dead Kennedys
Destroy Boys
Dub Pistols
DZ Deathrays
Even Rude
FIDLAR
Fu Manchu
Goldfinger
JunkBunny
Lagwagon
Less Than Jake
Machine Gun Kelly
Merkules
Millencolin
MxPx
Naughty by Nature
Papa Roach
Pkew Pkew Pkew
Powerman 5000
Primus
Rage Against the Machine
Reel Big Fish
Rough Francis
Screaming Females
Skepta
Speedealer
Spilt Milk
Strung Out
Styles of Beyond
Sublime
Suicidal Tendencies
Swingin’ Utters
The Ataris
The Ernies
The Suicide Machines
The Super Best Frens Club
The Vandals
Token
Tyrone Briggs
Viagra Boys
Zebrahead
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be released worldwide on September 4th, 2020. The game will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.