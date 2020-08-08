Rocksteady Confirms They’re Making A Suicide Squad Game

After five years of no announcements, Rocksteady Studios has finally announced they’re making a Suicide Squad game.



If you know Rocksteady Studios, they are the developer for the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series. The last game they made was Arkham Knight all the way back in 2015.



After many rumors and speculation, the studio has now confirmed on Twitter that they are making some sort of Suicide Squad video game.



The picture shows Superman with a target on his head. This could be an indication that players will control the Suicide Squad and Superman is the main target of the entire game.



It’s a little bit sad they’re not making a solo Superman video game, but at least it’s something different.



More details about the game will be announced at the DC Fandome event being held on August 22nd, 2020.