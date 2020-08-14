Bless Unleashed Confirmed for PS4

After initially launching for Xbox One and being confirmed for PC in 2021, Bandai Namco confirmed Bless Unleashed is coming to PS4.

While no tentative release date was given, a closed PS4 beta will take place on Aug. 20 and end on Aug. 24.

For more information on Bless Unleashed, check out the Steam overview below:

Explore the massive and lively world with your friends or go at it alone on an epic adventure. From the weapons you wield to the skills you learn, take full control of your character’s actions and development. Every choice you make in the world of Bless will shape your destiny. Start unfolding your story now. Key Features An enormous open-world adventure full of quests featuring original storylines that unfold before your eyes. Vast and diverse landscapes teeming with life await you. From the peaceful and beautiful forests of the Ribus Federation to the treacherous Uncharted Regions, immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscapes. The more you explore, the more stories you’ll encounter and experience. With the world still recovering from the disaster caused by the humans, the otherworldly Daimon looks to strike again. Endure the destructive and horrible massacres committed by the long-time conspirators and defend yourself from their threats with the support of the gods. An action-packed MMORPG full of formidable monsters. Team up with your friends to eliminate threats lurking in perilous dungeons and participate in breathtaking battles with powerful Field Bosses. Earn honorary titles and collect rare treasures. If you can survive that is… Steam Overview