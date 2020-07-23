The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon first details revealed

Obsidian Entertainment revealed today the first details of their upcoming The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, the first of the two narrative DLC.

Peril on Gorgon adds a substantial amount of content to the game’s darkly humorous universe with a brand new noir-tinged adventure that takes players to the Gorgon Asteroid to investigate the mysterious origin of Adrena-Time. While there, you’ll find new weapons and armor, perks, flaws, and the same freedom to approach your problems that made the original game so rewarding.

Players who will be getting the upcoming DLC requires the base game and will have to progress at least past Monarch to access the content.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $14.99. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will get a 10% discount when it launches. Additionally, Peril on Gorgon will be available as part of an expansion pass which includes the second DLC for a discounted price of $24.99. There’s currently no word if the DLC will be coming to Switch as well.

Check out below the trailer that also premiered at Xbox Games Showcase today:

The Outer Worlds is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.