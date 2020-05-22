The Outer Worlds for Switch now available for pre-purchase

Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division announced today that The Outer Worlds for Switch is available now for pre-purchase via the Nintendo eShop.

The Outer Worlds will be released for Nintendo Switch on June 5 for $59.99. The game is wildly available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Private Division:

Players will now be able to take their adventure wherever they go with The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch. In The Outer Worlds, you can explore multiple distinct locations in the game’s vibrant world, and encounter various factions and multi-faceted characters who may offer to help you on your mission. But be careful, as the choices you make will determine how the story unfolds!

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage.