Aukey GM-F3 “Scarab” Mouse and Mousepad Review

Sometime back I was having a discussion with someone on Reddit about the costs associated with PC gaming. In my head I viewed accessories as a rather substantial expense, something that makes sense when you figure our best overall and Xbox headset cost $250+, but for many that aren’t a reality. With substantially more economical models and plenty of products without needless features, things like the Aukey GM-F3 “Scarab” and gaming mousepad can actually offer a lot for very little. However, given some products fall short of expectations, is this a combo worth investing in or should you save a bit more?

When it comes to products, you can actually learn a lot from the packaging. In the case of the Aukey GM-F3 and mousepad, two things are immediately apparent. This product was never meant for sale in a retail location and that Aukey understands this product is meant to appeal to more frugal shoppers. The box itself is simply the Aukey logo with some boilerplate and a model number on the bottom. Inside is the mouse with the warranty information, which is effective but still very simple. As for the mousepad, it came in a thin plastic bag that had a sticker explaining which model it was.

At first glance, you can tell the Aukey GM-F3 is not a premium product. It’s very light, completely plastic, the side buttons are dodgy but it at least looks really nice. Plugging it in will reveal a wide array of pretty lights from the oddly vibrant RGB LEDs. Far more so than the KM-G12 gaming keyboard we also checked out. Here the style helps make up for the substance.

With multiple lines etched on both sides, it’s actually a pretty cool accessory. Among the many gaming mice I’ve had the opportunity to check out, it’s one of the more attractive looking. This makes it a great accessory for anyone who wants a bit more style over substance.

As far as gaming and usage is a concern, it will get the job done. Multiple DPI settings allow players to glide across the screen or slowly line up your shot with the click of a button. The additional two side buttons also allow for a bit more control, just keep in mind that they’re not as accessible as, say, the Pulsefire Dart. It’s also important to note that due to the design on the side, it does not feel smooth. Finally, scrolling isn’t the best but, like the side buttons, it does the job. Finally, anyone hoping to use this mouse on a slick surface might be disappointed to learn you pretty much need a mousepad.

For this review, we were also given one of Aukey’s gaming mousepads, which was surprisingly high quality. Not only did it feel as good as my Steelseries mousepad, but the anti-fry siding and soft feel also make it an easy choice. Especially if you want a thicker mousepad to use.

Aukey GM-F3 Review – Verdict

While the Aukey GM-F3 isn’t the best mouse we’ve reviewed, it does a lot for the money. With places like Amazon having it for $18, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better mouse, much less gaming, for that price. And, best of all, it looks really cool on your desk. And, for those looking for the best match, you really can’t go wrong with the Aukey mousepad. That might not have its own review or score but I’d pick that if design and RGB were not a factor in my mousepad purchase.

[Editor’s Note: The Aukey GM-F3 and gaming mousepad were provided to us for review purposes.]