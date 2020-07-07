Ys Origin coming to Switch this year

No release date yet but it's coming in 2020

Dotemu is pleased to announce today that Ys Origin will be coming to Switch sometime in 2020.

According to DotEmu, Ys Origin for Switch will get two physical editions that will be available via Limited Run Games as part of a global distribution deal, while European gamers will be able to choose between standard and collector’s physical edition.

Here’s an overview of Ys Origin, via DotEmu:

Ys Origin will introduce Switch owners to the series’ exciting blend of combo-focused, arcade-paced combat, platforming, and challenging puzzles. Get a glimpse at the many trials standing between players and the world’s salvation by viewing Ys Origin’s gameplay in action in the announcement trailre. Fans who opt for Limited Run Games’ releases can choose between a standard version and a special collector’s edition which includes a poster, a physical copy of the game’s stirring soundtrack, an art book capturing scenes from Ys Origin’s surreal world, and a unique collector’s box. Demon slayers can keep tabs on both versions and their eventual release by following Limited Run Games on Twitter. Ys Origin joins aspiring knight Yunica Tovah and mage Hugo Fact, two fighters desperately searching for the Goddesses that have abandoned them. Together the duo must best the demonic forces lurking within an enormous tower before the beasts reach humanity’s sanctuary in the clouds. With tons of powerful loot to earn, distinct scenarios and playstyles between each character as well as secrets to unveil, Ys Origin is a deep, compelling RPG experience.

Ys Origin first launched for PC sometime in December 2006, followed by Steam worldwide in May 2012. A PlayStation 4 version was then released in February 2017, PS Vita in May 2017, and most recently on Xbox One in April 2018.

Check out the announcement trailer below: