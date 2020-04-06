HyperX Pulsefire Dart Review

When it comes to PC gaming accessories, there are a lot of things to consider. Unlike consoles, where a pro controller can maximize things through an attractive layout, every game is set up a little differently and, as a result, this can influence your choices. For keyboards it could be adding or removing the hand rest, headsets vary based off sound staging or type of sound, and mice hinge on your which features you want to offload to the device. But, due to the disadvantages associated with wireless, most of these devices rely on a wire, a detail some companies have attempt to overcome with creative solutions. One such solution is the HyperX Pulsefire Dart. With wireless charging, a beefy 50 hour battery life, a number of buttons and nice illumination, but is it enough for serious gamers?

As we’ve seen with a number of HyperX products in the past, the Pulsefire Dart retains the red and white color scheme and retains the same aesthetics found on their other products. Very little information is put on the box, one side does say it has a Pixart 3389 sensor, 16,000 DPI, is rated for 50 million clicks and programmable buttons, but it’s simple enough where you get an idea of what it does. Inside is a small box you can pull out with the mouse, dongle and an adapter to give it a better line of sight are included in a small piece of plastic. It looks nice enough to get the idea it’s a quality product but not as amazing as we’ve seen with some headsets.

Set up is rather simple. Insert the dongle and flick the switch on the bottom. For PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Mac OS, it instantly connected and worked. On my Windows computer it had basic functionality until I opened the NGenuity software. Odds are you’ll have to update the mouse and dongle before you can really use the software, but after that slight delay it’s actually extremely helpful.

Through NGenuity you can control practically every aspect of the mouse. This includes, but is not limited to, color range, lighting, commands and more. As a result, this can be a really good everyday mouse or mold itself to a wide array of games. So, if you’re playing an MMO and frequently use a specific move or it requires mouse interaction, assign that command to one of the side buttons to eliminate having to do that command on your keyboard. For shooters, it might be your grenade button or your forward/back for general use, but it really comes down to how you want to do.

In terms of use, the HyperX Pulsefire Dart is surprisingly comfortable. It fits in my palm perfectly, with my thumb and two unused fingers resting on the nice fabric parts. It feels nice to the touch and didn’t prove problematic even after longer use sessions. It also has a fairly intelligent design, making it perfect for anyone trying to make the most of the mouse.

After extended periods of rest, the lights turn off to converse battery. It is also compatible with Qi wireless charging, so anyone with a mousepad or wireless charger will be able to charge it without connecting a wire. Those with or are considering the chargeplay basic will be delighted to know, unlike the Cloud Flight S headset, Pulsefire Dart will turn off the light once it is fully charged. This makes it the perfect companion for anyone trying to make their desk look as clean as possible.

One downside to this mouse is, you’re going to want to use some kind of mousepad. While some mice perform fairly well on a wide variety of surfaces, due to the way this mouse is designed, it can only achieve peak performance on something like that. Glass was too slick to allow for smooth motion and while wood performed better, it simply couldn’t match a mousepad. Since I use a Pokemon trading card game playmat and it performed perfectly fine, I imagine any mousepad that has fabric on top will work.

HyperX Pulsefire Dart Verdict

For the most part, the HyperX Pulsefire Dart is a perfect addition to their every growing wireless charging collection of products. Not only does it feel good to hold, you can freely edit it to work across a wide array of games. Those looking for a lot of buttons or specific inputs might be disappointed, like the scroll wheel is fairly rigid, but for most people looking for a wireless mouse that can perform gaming tasks quite well, it is hard to be disappointed with this product.

[Editor’s Note: HyperX Pulsefire Dart was provided to us for review purposes.]