2K Games Is Limiting Some Features In WWE 2K19

It has not even been two years since the release of WWE 2K19, but 2K Games is already limiting some online features for the game.



2K Games announced on the official WWEgames Twitter page that the Road to Glory and MyPLAYER Tower modes will no longer be supported next week. You can read the full announcement below.



“As of July 20 at 1 AM PST, the Road to Glory and MyPLAYER Towers modes in WWE 2K19 will no longer be supported. Servers will remain online in support of matchmaking and Community Creations until further notice. “

This seems a little premature because many people have kept their copy of WWE 2K19 because nobody liked how WWE 2K20 turned out last year.



Not to mention there is no simulation WWE video game out this year to replace 2K20 too. This is because 2K Games is taking a break and will release WWE 2K22 next year instead.



In the meantime, WWE fans can buy a spin-off game called WWE 2K Battlegrounds this year. This game serves as a spiritual successor to the enjoyable WWE All Stars game from last generation.