Marvel’s Avengers pre-order and open betas set for next month

Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics revealed today the dates for the upcoming open beta for Marvel’s Avengers.

For gamers who have pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4, the beta will begin on August 7. Xbox One and PC pre-order beta access will begin on August 14, whereas the PlayStation 4 will have its open beta at this date as well. On August 21, an open beta will be available across all platforms regardless if you pre-order or not.

Additionally, Square Enix also announced that its second Marvel’s Avengers “War Table” presentation will be on July 29, 2020 at 10AM PT, which will provide more information about the said beta.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay*. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.



Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a new, hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a mysterious enemy causes a catastrophic accident which results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, a sprawling adventure ignites when a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers to stop the unchecked power of the secretive new force known as AIM.



Marvel's Avengers continues the epic journey with new Heroes and new narrative delivered on an ongoing basis, for the definitive Avengers gaming experience.

– Unlock powerful skills and new gear for each of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to suit your playstyle.

– Customize these iconic Heroes with classic, fan-favorite, and all-new original outfits inspired by over 80 years of Marvel history.

– Flexible combat system, dynamically scaling difficulty, plus customizable gear and skills to support unique playstyles for each Hero.



Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Stadia on September 4, and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this Holiday.