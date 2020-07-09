WWE 2K Battlegrounds Release Date And More Announced

2K Games has now announced the official release date for its WWE spinoff game called WWE 2K Battlegrounds.
Since WWE 2K21 was canceled for this year, 2020 will see the release of WWE 2K Battlegrounds instead. 2K Games has now announced the game will be released on September 18th, 2020 for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.
The full roster will have over 70 wrestlers including Superstars from the current era as well as legends from the past. Below you can view the wrestlers that have been confirmed for the game so far.
- The Rock
- ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
- Ronda Rousey
- Roman Reigns
- Drew McIntyre
- Charlotte Flair
- Becky Lynch
- Asuka
- Daniel Bryan
- Kofi Kingston
- Randy Orton
- Andre the Giant
- Undertaker
- Mankind
- Shawn Michaels
- Yokozuna
- Sgt. Slaughter
- John Cena
- Nikki Bella
- Sasha Banks
- Braun Strowman
- The Fiend Bray Wyatt
- Big Show
- Samoa Joe
- Kalisto
- Edge (Pre-order/Digital Deluxe edition bonus)
WWE 2K Battlegrounds will also launch with four different game modes. You can check out more details posted down below.
- Exhibition: Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players.
- Campaign: Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls – created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds – in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Paul Heyman.
- King of the Battleground: Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all.
- Online: Test your toughness in online tournaments and Exhibition matches.