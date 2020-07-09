WWE 2K Battlegrounds Release Date And More Announced

2K Games has now announced the official release date for its WWE spinoff game called WWE 2K Battlegrounds.



Since WWE 2K21 was canceled for this year, 2020 will see the release of WWE 2K Battlegrounds instead. 2K Games has now announced the game will be released on September 18th, 2020 for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The full roster will have over 70 wrestlers including Superstars from the current era as well as legends from the past. Below you can view the wrestlers that have been confirmed for the game so far.

The Rock

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

Ronda Rousey

Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch

Asuka

Daniel Bryan

Kofi Kingston

Randy Orton

Andre the Giant

Undertaker

Mankind

Shawn Michaels

Yokozuna

Sgt. Slaughter

John Cena

Nikki Bella

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Big Show

Samoa Joe

Kalisto

Edge (Pre-order/Digital Deluxe edition bonus)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will also launch with four different game modes. You can check out more details posted down below.