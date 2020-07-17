Microsoft Ceases Production of Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition

While gaming consoles are at an all time high for demand and gamers look forward to what Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have to offer, Microsoft has jumped the gun and discontinued production for Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition.

This news came via The Verge, who got this information from a spokesperson for Microsoft.

“As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” says a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.” The Verge

This news really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Not only has COVID-19 changed the way a lot of companies are thinking, Xbox Series X will make it hard to justify multiple SKUs existing at the same time. With many people speculating the price around $500, it would be almost impossible to manage all four products in a satisfactory way.

With a potential $100 difference between this and next generation, there wouldn’t be any reason not to pay the premium. It’s also more likely frugal gamers will flock to the Xbox One S, which is still being produced, over the digital version due to more options for games. Given the Xbox Series X and Xbox One S would have a potential $200 difference, it would be in a better position as a budget option.

That said, it’s unfortunate to see production of these units end so abruptly.