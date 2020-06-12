Control coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

More information about the next-gen console version to be revealed at a later date

Remedy Entertainment announced today that Control will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Control is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, Remedy Entertainment did not emphasize the differences between the current and next-gen versions, though more will be revealed soon.

Here’s an overview of the game:

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control. From developer Remedy Entertainment, this supernatural 3rd person action-adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world. Control is Jesse Faden’s story and her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Jesse works with other Bureau agents and discovers strange experiments and secrets.

For those planning to get the Xbox Series X, let’s all hope that it will have the Smart Delivery feature that allow gamers to own it on Xbox One and be able to play it on Xbox Series X without the need of purchasing a new copy.

Stay tuned for more info. Control will be available soon for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.