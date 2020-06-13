EA Announces Star Wars: Squadrons Ahead Of Full Reveal

Thanks to a leak that occurred on the Xbox Store, EA has now announced a new Star Wars game simply called Star Wars: Squadrons.



The official EA Star Wars Twitter page announced Star Wars: Squadrons today. An official trailer and full reveal of the game will be happening on Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time.



The only thing revealed about the game so far is some official artwork featuring the Rebels going up against the evil Empire. The name of the game also suggests this could be a spiritual successor to the old Rogue Squadron video games on Nintendo consoles.



The artwork also includes the following spaceships: “TIE Reaper, TIE Bomber, X-Wing, Y-Wing, A-Wing, and a TIE Fighter “



The reveal also suggests the game will focus on flying and shooting. This may come as sad news for those that wanted something else, although EA already released two Battlefront games and Jedi Fallen Order.



EA has the Star Wars license for the next several years that started with the 2015 release of Battlefront. Aside from Squadrons, a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order is also expected to be in the works for a future release soon.