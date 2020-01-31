Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order On Its Way To Sell Over 10 Million Copies

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came out last year and was popular with both critics and fans. Now the game is going to reach a huge sales milestone.



EA announced at its most recent financial call that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is well on track to sell over 10 million before the end of this March. This is quite a huge achievement for a game that just came out on November 15th, 2019.



Not to mention, EA previously had predictions that the game would only sell around 6 to 8 million copies over its entire lifetime. You can obviously see that the game has already exceeded expectations.



This is also a sign that gamers have a huge demand for quality single player campaigns. This is important because EA had previously only concentrated in multiplayer experiences or games with “live” services like Anthem.



It’s also cool since Jedi Fallen Order does not feature any microtransactions or loot boxes like the Battlefront games used to have.



The success of the game hopefully should signal to EA that they should make more single player video games for the new generation of consoles. Single player games should always live on!



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now for you to buy on the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.