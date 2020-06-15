Persona 4 Golden now available for PC via Steam

Get it now for $19.99 or buy the Digital Deluxe for $29.99

Atlus is pleased to announce this weekend that the critically-acclaimed Persona 4 Golden is available now for PC via Steam for only $19.99.

Persona 4 Golden will feature high definition graphics, both English and Japanese voice-overs, Steam achievements, and more. Those who have missed out on the original release on the PlayStation 2 or the PlayStation Vita several years ago, now is the time to play it! It even supports 4K resolution at variable framerates.

Additionally, a Deluxe Edition is available for $24.99. It includes the game, digital artbook, and digital soundtrack.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam:

Inaba—a quiet town in rural Japan sets the scene for budding adolescence in Persona 4 Golden. A coming of age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. Explore meeting kindred spirits, feelings of belonging, and even confronting the darker sides of one’s self. Persona 4 Golden promises meaningful bonds and experiences shared together with friends. With an overall Metacritic score of 93 and a multitude of awards, fan-adored Persona 4 Golden stands as one of the finest RPGs ever made, delivering on enthralling storytelling and quintessential Persona gameplay. Persona 4 Golden on Steam is best experienced with a game controller. Key Features – Enjoy gameplay with variable framerates.

– Experience the world of Persona on PC in full high-definition.

– Steam Achievements and Trading Cards.

– Choose between Japanese and English voice-overs.

Check out the official trailer below: