Persona 4 Golden now available for PC via Steam

Atlus is pleased to announce this weekend that the critically-acclaimed Persona 4 Golden is available now for PC via Steam for only $19.99.
Persona 4 Golden will feature high definition graphics, both English and Japanese voice-overs, Steam achievements, and more. Those who have missed out on the original release on the PlayStation 2 or the PlayStation Vita several years ago, now is the time to play it! It even supports 4K resolution at variable framerates.
Additionally, a Deluxe Edition is available for $24.99. It includes the game, digital artbook, and digital soundtrack.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam:
Inaba—a quiet town in rural Japan sets the scene for budding adolescence in Persona 4 Golden.
A coming of age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. Explore meeting kindred spirits, feelings of belonging, and even confronting the darker sides of one’s self.
Persona 4 Golden promises meaningful bonds and experiences shared together with friends.
With an overall Metacritic score of 93 and a multitude of awards, fan-adored Persona 4 Golden stands as one of the finest RPGs ever made, delivering on enthralling storytelling and quintessential Persona gameplay.
Persona 4 Golden on Steam is best experienced with a game controller.
Key Features
– Enjoy gameplay with variable framerates.
– Experience the world of Persona on PC in full high-definition.
– Steam Achievements and Trading Cards.
– Choose between Japanese and English voice-overs.
Check out the official trailer below: