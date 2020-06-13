Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode 4 coming this August in North America

Following the successful launch of Phantasy Star Online 2 for both PC and Xbox One, Sega announced today that Episode 4 will launch in North America sometime in August.

Currently, Phantasy Star Online 2 is available on PC via Windows Store. That may change soon as Sega announced that the game will be available in other PC platforms “soon.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Microsoft:

The long awaited Free-To-Play Online RPG PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 has finally come! With its revolutionary gameplay features, such as endless adventures, Hybrid Custom Action, and unprecedented character customization, this is an RPG that will surpass all your expectations. So what are you waiting for? Become an ARKS Operative today! Adventure awaits! ・To play PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 online on Xbox One, subscription to Xbox Live Gold is required. ・The core game is Free-to-Play, but there is certain paid content that can be purchased.

Check out Phantasy Star Online 2 Episode 4 update trailer below:

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage of the fourth episode. Stay tuned.