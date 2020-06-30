Crysis Remastered release date revealed

The release date for the highly-anticipated Crysis Remastered has been revealed today via Microsoft Store’s listing for Xbox One.

Crysis Remastered will be released on July 23. As previously mentioned by Crytek, Crysis Remastered will be coming to other platforms as well, including the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The developer hasn’t officially announced the release date of Crysis Remastered but Crytek will be releasing its first gameplay trailer on July 1st.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Microsoft Store listing: