Crysis Remastered release date revealed

The release date for the highly-anticipated Crysis Remastered has been revealed today via Microsoft Store’s listing for Xbox One.
Crysis Remastered will be released on July 23. As previously mentioned by Crytek, Crysis Remastered will be coming to other platforms as well, including the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The developer hasn’t officially announced the release date of Crysis Remastered but Crytek will be releasing its first gameplay trailer on July 1st.
Here’s an overview of the game, via its Microsoft Store listing:
The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around—now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.
Key Features
– Suit Up – Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.
– Adapt – In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.
– Customize – A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.
– Conquer – Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges—including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive.
– Explore – Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.