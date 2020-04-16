Crysis Remastered coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

According to a leak from the game’s official website via the Cookie Policy, along with the above artwork, Crysis Remastered will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Crysis Remastered will be coming soon to current generation consoles and will bring new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware and API-agnostic ray tracing solution.

The original Crysis first launched back in 2007, where it’s touted to be the most demanding game for PC. For those who have missed out on the original release, definitely look forward to the upcoming remaster.

Here’s an overview of the original game, via Steam’s page listing:

Adapt to Survive  An epic story thrusts players into an ever-changing environment, forcing them to adapt their tactics and approach to conquer battlefields ranging from newly frozen jungle to zero-gravity alien environments.



Suit up!  A high-tech Nanosuit allows gamers to augment their abilities in real time on the battlefield. Players can choose to enhance their speed, strength, armor and cloaking abilities to approach situations in creative tactical ways.



Customizable Weaponry  A huge arsenal of modular weaponry gives gamers unprecedented control over their play style. Blow the opposition away with experimental weapons, discover alien technology and utilize custom ammunition from incendiary-tipped rounds to tactical munitions that can silently put foes to sleep.



Veni Vidi Vici  Lifelike enemy AI challenges players to assess a situation and approach it strategically. It isn’t about having the fastest trigger finger  players are challenged to be proactive in the fight, not reactive.



Zero-G Gameplay  Battle a horrifying alien species in a true Zero-gravity environment, where physics change everything as players must adapt to moving in Zero-G and contending with the recoil from their weapons and more.



Next-Generation Graphics  Built from the ground up using Crytek’s proprietary CryENGINE 2™, Crysis’ visuals define “state of the art,” with full DX10 support and scalable options to deliver solid performance on older machines.



Open, Physicalized World  Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles from VTOL’s to boats and using the environment itself against your enemies.

Unfortunately, a release date was not revealed. We’ll definitely let you know once EA or Crytek officially announces the game, but seeing how many fans have been requesting for the remastered version of Crysis, it’s likely to happen very soon. Stay tuned.