Bless Unleashed coming to PC in 2021

Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio announced today that Bless Unleashed will be coming to PC via Steam sometime in early 2021.

Bless Unleashed is a free-to-play online open-world action RPG that first debuted on Xbox One a few months ago. For PC gamers wanting to play Bless Unleashed will have to wait for several months before the PC version gets released.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam:

Explore the massive and lively world with your friends or go at it alone on an epic adventure. From the weapons you wield to the skills you learn, take full control of your character’s actions and development. Every choice you make in the world of Bless will shape your destiny. Start unfolding your story now.

Key Features

An enormous open-world adventure full of quests featuring original storylines that unfold before your eyes.

– Vast and diverse landscapes teeming with life await you. From the peaceful and beautiful forests of the Ribus Federation to the treacherous Uncharted Regions, immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscapes. The more you explore, the more stories you’ll encounter and experience.

– With the world still recovering from the disaster caused by the humans, the otherworldly Daimon looks to strike again. Endure the destructive and horrible massacres committed by the long-time conspirators and defend yourself from their threats with the support of the gods.

An action-packed MMORPG full of formidable monsters.

– Team up with your friends to eliminate threats lurking in perilous dungeons and participate in breathtaking battles with powerful Field Bosses.

– Earn honorary titles and collect rare treasures. If you can survive that is…

Get Blessed to develop and diversify your classes.

– Mix and match five unique classes and four distinct races in the World of Lumios to create a character worthy of receiving blessings from the gods.

– Master the unique combos of each class to overcome dangerous Bosses and foes.

Countless items and collectibles.

– Enhance the equipment obtained from your adventures to unleash your true power. Also collect rare skins that many have failed to obtain.

– Play with others, but stand out from the crowd.

An MMORPG that let’s you create your own story while playing with others.

– Complete quests with your friends, form deep bonds with fellow adventurers or even become allies and create a guild. The possibilities are endless.

– Explore treacherous dungeons or test your mettle against others on the player-versus-player battlefield.

– No matter how you cross paths, form alliances with like-minded souls and become one.