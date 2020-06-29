July 2020 PlayStation Plus Games Revealed

Get a Free PS4 Theme in celebration of PlayStation Plus 10th year anniversary

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today the new lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of July.

The following games below will be available from July 7 to August 3:

NBA 2K20 (2K Games)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (Square Enix)

Bonus Game: Erica (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Additionally, Sony Interactive Entertainment will be releasing a free PlayStation 4 theme later this week for a limited time. The free theme is to celebrate the 10 years of PlayStation Plus this July. Also, a free online multiplayer event weekend will also run from July 4 from 12AM to July 5 at 11:59PM.

To see how the PlayStation Plus service has evolved throughout the years, Sony Interactive Entertainment released a timeline:

June 29, 2010 – PlayStation Plus was introduced to the world.

wipEout HD (PlayStation 3) was one of the first names given to PlayStation Plus members.

June 2012 – Monthly games introduced.

64 games offered during the first year of PlayStation Plus’s monthly games.

Over 1,000 games have been offered through PlayStation Plus globally (as of March 31, 2020).

41.5 million users (as of April 2020) – If PlayStation Plus was a country, it would have the 36th largest population in the world.

Top five monthly games redeemed from PlayStation Plus globally – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Sonic Forces, Shadow of the Colossus, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, and Destiny 2.

Top five online multiplayer games played by PlayStation Plus members globally – Grand Theft Auto V, Rainbow Six Siege, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Destiny, and Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.

With the PlayStation 5 coming this year, many are hoping that the PlayStation Plus will evolve even further, and have features like the Xbox Game Pass.