Sony Announces Uncharted Collection And Journey Will Be Free To Play

For a limited time only, Sony is allowing all players to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free.



Since many people around the world are staying at home thanks to Covid-19, Sony is allowing PS4 owners to play their games for free for a limited time.



Both Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey will be free to play from now until May 5th, 2020. You can read more about this announcement via the press release details posted down below.

“People all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19. Sony Interactive Entertainment is deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and takes responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously and are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home.

As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative.

For most of you, UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection will need no introduction. UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection is a three-game collection from the masters at Naughty Dog includes Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception—all meticulously remastered for PS4. We can’t imagine a better time for globe-trotting adventures with Nathan Drake, an iconic cast of characters, and thrilling treasure-hunting action gameplay.

Then there’s Journey, a beautiful, celebrated adventure that is as moving as it is mysterious. The game’s life-affirming message is timeless, and perhaps more important now than ever before.“

We’ll have to wait and see if Sony will be offering even more free games in the near future after May 5th.