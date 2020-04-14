Sakura Wars ‘Demon Conflict’ trailer released

As we are nearing the release of Sakura Wars, Sega released today a new trailer featuring the demons that invades the Imperial Combat Revue.

Sakura Wars is due out on April 28 in both North America and Europe. Gamers who are in Japan can now download the demo.

To learn more about the demon conflict, here’s an overview via Sega:

As the Imperial Combat Revue prepares to compete in the Combat Revue World Games, their challenge is far bigger than just themselves. As with every combat revue in the world, their true purpose is to protect their city from demons-hostile, grotesque creatures born from the anger and malice of human beings.



Beyond their revenue-raising theater productions, the team has been training and getting their Type-3 Kobu Spiricle Armor and Mugen-class Spiricle Strikers combat-ready in order to bring the Flower Division back to its rightful role as Tokyo’s venerable defense force.



They will be forced into action as two greater demons have driven the citizens to the brink of despair, opening the dark realm and unleashing calamity upon them:

Oboro, whose warped mind derives great pleasure from traumatizing others.

Yaksha, a mysterious yet powerful masked figure who bears a striking resemblance to a former star…

Are they behind the demonic invasion that is wreaking havoc across the Imperial Capital? It’s up to the Flower Division and the other combat revues to track down these enigmatic figures, clear the demons out, and neutralize the source of the threat before it’s too late. A final showdown is approaching!

Check out the Sakura Wars Demon Conflict trailer below:

Check back with us soon for our review coverage of the game. Stay tuned.