Jump Force Deluxe Edition coming to Switch

Character Pass 2 announced as well; features Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia and more

Bandai Namco is pleased to announce today that the crossover fighting game Jump Force will be coming to Switch as Jump Force Deluxe Edition.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Switch will feature over 50 playable characters, including the nine additional characters of Character Pass 1, as well as support for one-versus-one, two-versus-two, and three-versus-three local battles with one Joy-Con per player.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:

The most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire humankind. Create your own avatar and jump into an original Story Mode to fight alongside the most powerful Manga heroes from DRAGON BALL Z, ONE PIECE, NARUTO, BLEACH, HUNTER X HUNTER, YU-GI-OH!, YU YU HAKUSHO, SAINT SEIYA and many others. Or head to the Online Lobby to challenge other players and discover lots of modes and activities.

Additionally. players who already owned Jump Force in other consoles will be pleased to hear that Character Pass 2 will be available soon. It will retail for $17.99 and will feature five additional characters, starting with the release of Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia this Spring. The other four characters that are coming are from Hunter X Hunter, YuYu Hakusho, Bleach, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Find below the Switch trailer:

and a video showcasing Shoto Todoroki: