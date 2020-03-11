Is the HyperX ChargePlay Base Worth it?

To go along with HyperX’s line of Qi wireless charging devices, like the Cloud Flight S and Pulsefire Dart, they released their own wireless charging device called the ChargePlay Base. Not only does it give you dual wireless charging for a reasonable $60 price point, it’s designed to implement well with the gaming side of things. Having used it a bit, is it worth the money or are you better off with another base?

The main selling point to the HyperX ChargePlay Base is honestly aesthetics. When you look at most offerings, such as the Samsung wireless charge DUO or some of the cheaper units on Amazon, they’re designed to blend into a room. They have a small indicator, push for a more obvious design and blending into the world around them. This is where the ChargePlay base differs.

With rather large LED lights, it integrates well with gaming set up. There is no point where I can’t look at it and immediately know it’s working its magic and can easily grab by Cloud Flight S or phone when I need it. This makes it a little easier to read than the smaller ones that almost make it hard to tell if it is even working, much less completed its task.

That said, the positioning of the pad can be a bit finicky like most wireless chargers. If my phone or headset aren’t on just right, it won’t do anything and leaving me with an uncharged device. However, since the lights are more of a focal point on this unit, even your grandparents can easily see whether it’s working or not and play around with it until they find the right position.

As for downsides, ironically, while certain devices can tell the charger to deactivate, so the light will turn off a fully charged phone, it won’t do that for the Cloud Flight S. Unfortunately, I don’t have the Pulsefire Dart to see if that does it, though I imagine that is also the case.

Given how simple and universal wireless chargers are, there isn’t much else to say about the ChargePlay Base. The advantage isn’t just the attractive price point and easy to understand lights, as much as how well it flows with a gaming set up. Next to the HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard and my computer, it seems like it’s part of the set up instead of being that one fancy thing that stands out in an otherwise nice set up.