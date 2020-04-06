This Week’s New Releases 4/5 – 4/12; Final Fantasy VII Remake and More

While 2020 has quickly become the year of delays and unexpected problems, that isn’t stopping Final Fantasy VII Remake from finally releasing. Not only is it too late to stop, people already have their copies, it’s a done deal and easily the most exciting thing releasing this week.

If for some reason you’re not familiar with the title, it’s a remake of a game widely considered to be the best one ever made. Between stunning, at the time, graphics, thrilling gameplay and an amazing story, there is a reason it has stood the test of time. It will one interesting to see if this continues with the remake, which changes some things, but keeps much of what fans loved.

And if that isn’t for you, here is everything else releasing:

Monday 4/6

The Last Turret (PC)

Lonecastle (PC)

Tuesday 4/7

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (PS4/Switch/PC)

Sophie’s Cubes (PC)

Digital Paintball Redux (PC)

Octaflight (PC)

Wednesday 4/8

Pen and Paper Games Bundle (Switch)

Sharknado VR: Eye Of The Storm (VR)

Squatch (PC)

Godking: Master Of Rituals (PC)

Thursday 4/9

Beholder 2 (XBO)

Fight Of Animals (Switch)

AFL Evolution 2 (PS4)

Hinterhalt 3 (PC)

Bastard Little Zombie (PC)

Mask Of Mists (PC)

Friday 4/10