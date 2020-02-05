Xbox Game Pass getting Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Death Squared this February

Microsoft announced today that Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Death Squared will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for the console this month of February.

Gamers who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will have an opportunity to play Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein: Youngblood on February 6, while Death Squared will be available a week later on February 13.

Those who are not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for the console, a subscription fee is at $9.99 a month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC costs $4.99 a month. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available as well for both console and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold for $44.99 quarterly or $14.99 a month.

Here’s an overview of each of the games, via Microsoft: