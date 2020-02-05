Xbox Game Pass getting Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Death Squared this February

Microsoft announced today that Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Death Squared will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for the console this month of February.
Gamers who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will have an opportunity to play Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein: Youngblood on February 6, while Death Squared will be available a week later on February 13.
Those who are not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for the console, a subscription fee is at $9.99 a month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC costs $4.99 a month. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available as well for both console and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold for $44.99 quarterly or $14.99 a month.
Here’s an overview of each of the games, via Microsoft:
February 6
– Final Fantasy XV – Featuring action heavy combat, innovative gameplay, and immersive graphics that push the limits of modern hardware, Final Fantasy XV is an awe-inspiring tale that transports audiences into its vivid imagining of a fantasy world based in reality. Experience this acclaimed installment in the legendary series that has defined storytelling and adventure in video games for decades.
– Wolfenstein: Youngblood – With the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date, explore a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs and plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime. Set 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz—after years of training from their battle-hardened father—are forced into action. Team up with a friend to level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock abilities that compliment your playstyle.
February 13
– Death Squared ([email protected]) – Prove your teamwork skills in Death Squared as you solve puzzles together or die trying. Guide robots to color-coded goals while avoiding deadly traps and hazards. Players will need close observation and communication to keep each other alive and discover a solution together in this co-op puzzle game for one, two, or four players–best enjoyed with your friend