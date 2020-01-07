Xbox Game Pass getting Frost Punk, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet and Tekken 7 this January

Microsoft announced today that three blockbuster console games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this month of January; Tekken 7, Frost Punk and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet.

On January 9, gamers who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to download Frost Punk and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. Tekken 7 will be released a week later, which will be on January 16.

Here’s an overview of the games that Microsoft will be adding to Xbox Game Pass:

January 9

Frostpunk: Console Edition ([email protected]) – A society survival game where heat means life and every decision comes at a price. As the leader of the last civilized society on Earth, you’re tasked with building a city for your survivors to live in, discover new technologies, explore frozen wastelands and most importantly, manage and rule society to prepare it for life in an unforgiving world. Choices in this world aren’t as easy as they seem and holding power over people has a cost as heavy as the responsibility you feel in caring for them.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Dive into an original story where you are the protagonist in the virtual reality world of Gun Gale Online where you'll encounter enemies and familiar faces from the "Sword Art Online" anime series. Develop your avatar as you see fit, master a wide array of weapons and skills, and learn to survive in your own personal warzone. You can also experience co-op and PvP using the weapons you find with your customized character.

January 16