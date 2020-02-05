The Elder Scrolls Online: Harrowstorm release date unveiled

Includes Update 25 that further improve framerates and more

As we are nearing the release of The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion, Bethesda announced today the release date of the much-awaited Harrowstorm DLC, that kicks off the Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Harrowstorm DLC will feature two new challenging dungeons: Icereach and Unhallowed Grave that give hints as to what to expect in the upcoming chapter. It will release alongside the free Update 25 on February 24 for PC/Mac and March 10 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Find below the quick features that will be available when the DLC launches in a few weeks:

Icereach group dungeon

Unhallowed Grave group dungeon

New item sets and collectibles

The start of the Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure

Improvements to performance (Update 25)

Patching overhaul (Update 25)

Various fixes and balance changes (Update 25)

For the complete details, check out the official website.

Players who have access to the game’s public test server, the Harrowstorm expansion is already live. To download, navigate to your settings menu, and select the Show Public Test environment button.

In the upcoming free Update 25, players can look forward to a much smoother framerate as there will be changes to the effects manager and addition of multi-threading.

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.