New One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Trailer Released

Bandai Namco has now released a brand new trailer for the upcoming One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows video game.



In the new One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows trailer, we get introduced to the final four characters that will be added into the game.



Two more heroes and two more monsters round out the roster of the game. You can read more details about the characters from the press release info posted down below.

Puri-Puri Prisoner: Jailed because of his tendency to assault other males, he is nonetheless an S-rank hero and a force to be reckoned with. Acting as the leader of a gang of prisoners, the flamboyant hero escaped from jail to protect civilians from the Deep Sea King. Upon powering up, his muscles mass increase, tearing up his suit and leading him to fight naked!

“Snakebite” Snek: A-rank hero and well-known contender for the Super Fight tournament, the martial artist relies on his enhanced speed and strength to take down his opponents. After defeating a snake-type monster, he made a suit out of its skin and now wears it as a trophy.

Crablante: Former human that turned into a perverted crustacean-shaped monstrosity after ingesting too much crab, he was also the first monster to ever cross Saitama’s path, when he still had some hair. Crablante opened his eyes on his potential as a Hero.

Boros, also known as the Dominator of the Universe, is the leader of a group of alien pirates. His strength is yet to be matched as he scouts the galaxy to find worthy opponents. Earthling heroes may prove to be exactly what he is looking for.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will be released on February 28th, 2020 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.