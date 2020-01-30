The Outer Worlds coming to Switch on March 6

Game will be available as a download only

Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division revealed today that The Outer Worlds for the Nintendo Switch will be released on March 6.

The Outer Worlds for Switch is the port version of the critically-acclaimed game that debuted late last year for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In The Outer Worlds, the game will let you play the way you want and be the galactic hero or villain of your dreams. With the game now being on the Switch, you will be able to play the game anywhere you go.

The Outer Worlds for Switch will retail for $59.99. It will be available as a boxed version that contains a code to download the game, and a digital version via the Nintendo eShop.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

The Outer Worlds is a new single-player sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. As you explore a space colony, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned. For the previous console versions, check out our review.

The Outer Worlds is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.