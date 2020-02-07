WWE 2K20 1.07 Update Patch Notes Slam Out

2K Games will be releasing a brand new update to WWE 2K20 tomorrow. Also released on the same day is a new DLC pack.



WWE 2K20 has been buggy ever since launch, but thankfully updates have made the game better. The new update will be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on February 7th, 2020.



Releasing on the same day is also the new DLC pack based on Southpaw Regional Wrestling. This is the fictional ’80s wrestling promotion WWE created for YouTube.



The DLC comes with 10 new characters, 2 new arenas plus additional Showcase matches for you to participate in. The DLC is available separately for $14.99 or it comes with the Backstage Pass.



2K Games posted the full patch notes via the official support website. You can read the details posted down below.

GENERAL

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur within the Main Menu

Addresses reported concerns that game may freeze at various points

Addresses reported concerns that managers may not have hometowns set

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when trying to delete a Custom Arena that is being used in a Universe Save from the Deletion utility

Addresses reported concerns where MyCareer Unlockable Superstars failed to be present when choosing managers in the Edit Superstars Roster Menu

Addresses reported concerns when returning from standby or suspended mode

Addresses various other reported concerns throughout the game

GAMEPLAY

Addresses reported concerns with certain entrance and custom entrance animations

Addresses reported concerns that Superstars may warp, clip, float or fall during certain animations and scenarios

Addresses reported concerns with the appearance of hairstyles in gameplay and Appearance Menu in Create A Superstar

Addresses reported concerns where changes made to the crowd’s reaction failed to be applied when observing the crowd during gameplay

Addresses reported concerns with Sliders failing to take effect in gameplay after being changed in the Options menu

Addresses reported concerns where visual corruption may occur

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when selecting the controller assignment menu option from the pause menu during gameplay

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when going into Universe with custom characters or 8-man matches with custom characters

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when completing a custom WWE Championship title Ladder Match

Addresses reported visual concerns related to Custom Championships

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering an Elimination Chamber match

Addresses reported concerns that users may load into corrupted matches when using save data from the base game or previous patches

CREATIONS

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns with hair dye, custom image tattoos and multiple piercings

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when selecting Candice LeRae in Create a Superstar

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when adding logos in Create A Superstar

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when importing attire parts onto other Superstars

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns with being unable to access Custom Images throughout Creations

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns where the Side Plates option wasn’t found when searching in Personal Information menu of Create a Superstar

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns that Roster settings may fail to be applied when creating a Custom variant of a WWE Superstar in Create a Superstar

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns where color changes made to parts may revert back to a default color

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns with editing a Block Body

Create a Championship: Addresses various reported concerns with custom championships, side plate creation, and assigning side plates to Superstars

Create a Championship: Addresses reported concerns with being unable to delete custom titles that are assigned to Universe Shows

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns where Images were missing when downloading a Custom Championship with Custom Images applied and observing it in gameplay

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns in Uploads where Creator Rank didn’t display correct “Until Next Rank” goals

Create a Victory: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur on a loading screen when attempting to enter Create A Victory

Create an Arena: Addresses reported concerns with stage construction assets in Create an Arena

Create an Arena: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering the Advanced Creations menu of a Custom Superstar when creating an entrance

Create an Arena: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when applying images in Create an Arena

Create a Move: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering the Create a Move-Set menu after previously uploading custom move-sets in Community Creations

Create a Move: Addresses reported concerns about an infinite loading screen which occurred when selecting Toni Storm in Create a Move-Set

Create a Move: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when exiting the Move-Set in Creation a Move-set

Create a Video: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when leaving the preview for Universe Cutscene containing a female Custom Superstar in Create a Video

Create a Video: Addresses reported concerns with encoded videos playing at a low framerate when viewed in Create a Video

ONLINE

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur in online lobbies

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when starting a second match in Online

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur after completing a One on One, or Last Man Standing, match in Online

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when the host quits out of a game in Online

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur on loading screen when choosing to play another round after completing a One on One match in Online

Addresses reported concerns when loading into an Online Triple Threat Match

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur after recovering from a network error that occurred in a post-match lobby when selecting Quick Play

UNIVERSE

Addresses reported concerns with changes to the arena failing to apply when editing matches in the Tonight’s Show menu in Universe

Addresses reported concerns with Customized Championship title matches being reset when using titles downloaded from Community Creations and then exiting from Universe

Addresses reported concerns with being unable to set an alt attire that was created through Create A Superstar for an already in-progress Universe

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur as the referee signals for the match to start in an 8-Man Elimination Tag Team Match at Survivor Series in Universe

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur after accepting an invitation while simulating a match in Universe Calendar

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when viewing the Match Up screen of Full Preview in Universe

Addresses reported concerns with the post-match run-in sequence not occurring properly when the winner of the match is a champion and the run-in superstar is the MITB holder in Universe

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when playing 8-man tag matches in Universe

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur while playing through Universe causing Custom Shows & Divisions to inaccessible

Addresses reported concerns that custom show settings may be erased when closing & reopening the title while in the Universe Menu

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur after setting the entry order for all participants in a Royal Rumble

MYPLAYER/MYCAREER

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when suspending the title during the “Randomization” in MyPlayer settings in Creations

Addresses reported concerns with challenges failing to track

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur in MyCareer load screens

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when selecting the default appearance and then confirming an eye color when customizing the MyPlayer in the MyPlayer Wizard

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when playing through the Chapter 1 MITB match and viewing the mid-match cutscene in MyCareer

Addresses reported concerns that crashes or errors may occur related to various MyPlayer Towers

Addresses reported concerns that placeholder text may be displayed and a crash may be encountered when loading into the MyPlayer ‘Single’ victory edit menu

Addresses reported concerns that saved changes may be reset to default when editing and loading the Team Entrance or Tag Victory from the MyPlayer Home menu

Addresses reported concerns that an Attire Preset lower arm item may be locked when entering MyPlayer Appearance

Addresses reported concerns that loss of functionality may occur after switching selection during the Hub screen in Chapter Two, Act Seven of MyCareer

Addresses reported concerns that VC may be lost when starting the game without Internet access, reconnecting, buying into the PPV event and closing the title on the Road to Glory menu

Addresses reported concerns with an infinite loading screen that may occur when selecting MyPlayer for the first time

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur at various points in MyCareer when pressing the continue prompt to advance to the next Chapter or Act

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur after completing objectives at various points in MyCareer

2K CENTRAL

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when viewing the Charlotte Flair video package before the first match in “The Four Horsewomen” Showcase

Addresses reported concerns with the game launching from a terminated state after performing a connected standby during gameplay in the Four Horsewoman mode in 2K Central

Addresses reported concerns that Charlotte Flair may occasionally fall through the mat after viewing or skipping the cutscene in Match 14 of Showcase

AUDIO

Addresses reported concerns with The WWE European Championship having the incorrect ring announcement when viewing the championship introduction in gameplay

Addresses reported concerns with Grand Championship Batista’s entrance music missing

Addresses reported concerns with Ali Fortune Fighter failing to have his unique entrance music when viewed in Create an Entrance

Addresses reported concerns that certain issues may occur in connection with Music Jukebox

2K ORIGINALS