Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 timed exclusivity extended

Square Enix confirmed today that since Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 has been moved to April 10 from its original March 3 release date, so does the timed exclusivity being extended to April 10, 2021.

The timed exclusivity extension isn’t really that surprising as Square Enix reiterated before that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be exclusive to PlayStation 4 for a period of one year. There’s no word, however, if the game will release on other platforms such as Xbox One or PC. Looking at exclusivity deals like that, there’s a huge possibility we might see other versions of the game after its exclusivity date expires.

Here’s an overview of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4, via PlayStation:

The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.



In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.



A spectacular re-imagining of one of the most visionary games ever, the first game in this project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience.



Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available on April 10 exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.