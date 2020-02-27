Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield adds new Mythical Pokemon Zarude

In celebration of Pokemon Day today, The Pokemon Company and Nintendo are pleased to announce that a new Mythical Pokemon named Zarude will be coming to Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield today.

Zarude is a Dark and Grass-type Pokemon that has sharp claws. The new Mythical Pokemon is only available in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

Here’s an overview of Zarude, via the Pokemon Company:

Zarude Category: Rogue Monkey Pokemon

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 154.3 lb.

Type: Dark/Grass Zarude is a Dark- and Grass-type Pokemon that can grow vines from the back of its neck, its wrists, and the soles of its feet at will. The vines are strong and flexible and are useful for many different situations. They can be used to wrap around tree branches to move around and grab Berries from distant branches, and they even have healing properties. This Mythical Pokemon lives in a pack deep in the dense forests of Galar. It treats anyone that isn’t part of its pack with immediate hostility. When fighting, Zarude swings around from tree branches, attacking relentlessly with its sharp claws. Its quick wit helps it excel in battles. Zarude is only available in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, and can’t be encountered in regular gameplay.



In addition, The Pokemon Company announced that a Dynamax Mewtwo may appear in Max Raid battles in both Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield on February 26 at 4PM until March 1 at 3:59PM PT. Fighting the Dynamax Mewtwo may be able to obtain rare items such as the Ability Capsule. In addition, players can also encounter Dynamax Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Squirtle, and Wartortle in Max Raid Battles. Luckily, you can capture the starter Pokemon in Max Raid Battles but not Mewtwo.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available now for Switch.

Check out below the trailer for the New Mythical Pokemon Zarude: