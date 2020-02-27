HyperX Cloud Flight S Headset is Now Available

HyperX confirmed their latest headset, the HyperX Cloud Flight S, is now available for order.

We had the opportunity to check this headset out and were honestly surprised by its features.

This new gaming-grade wireless headset offers complete freedom with free-standing Qi-certified wireless charging and up to 30 hours of battery life. Broadcasting at 2.4 GHz, Cloud Flight Sprovides an immersive in-game audio experiencewithHyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surroundsound3and 50mm dynamic driverswith crystal-clear highs, mids and lows. Sporting a closed cup design with 90-degree rotating ear cups, Cloud Flight S offers adjustable steel sliders on its headband, pliable leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort. The PC, PS4™ and PS4™ Pro ready headset also includes a detachable microphone with an LED mic mute indicator and built-in mic monitoring and features intuitive earcup controls to adjust game and chat volume, which is customizable using HyperX NGENUITY software. “As the wireless gaming peripheral market continues to grow, we are excited to startshipping the first gaming headset that supportsQi wireless charging,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Cloud Flight S is a great wireless headset for people wanting high-quality audio and the freedom and flexibility to play without cables.” HyperX Press Release

Currently the HyperX Cloud Flight S is available from Amazon and Best Buy for $159.99.