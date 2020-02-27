The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope launches this Summer 2020

Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games revealed today that the second installment in The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this Summer.

Little Hope is the second installment to The Dark Pictures Anthology following the successful launch of Man of Medan in 2019. Fans can look forward to an all-new and disturbing horror story to the anthology.

“We’ve been delighted by the reaction from players and the success of Man of Medan as the first installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology,” said Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels in a press release. “We really appreciate feedback from the community and the team remains committed to the goal of making each new installment deliver further thrilling horror experiences, with the next chapter, Little Hope, bringing an all new and disturbing horror story to the anthology.”

Find below an overview of the upcoming game, via Bandai Namco:

Each new game is influenced by real world events either fact, fiction or legend and features a completely new story, setting and cast of characters. Each new game in The Dark Pictures Anthology will deliver a new cinematic horror experience playable in single and multiplayer including Shared Story playable with a friend online and Movie Night mode where up to five players can play together off-line and pass-the-pad. Little Hope is the second game in The Dark Pictures Anthology. Trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of Little Hope, four college students and their professor must escape the nightmarish apparitions that relentlessly pursue them through an impenetrable fog. Key Features – Welcome to Little Hope – Witness terrifying visions of the past, haunted by the events of the XVIIth century Andover Witch Trials.

– Save Your Souls – Escape the nightmarish apparitions that relentlessly pursue your cast…

– Don’t Play Alone – Play online with a friend or up to five friends offline, share your story and cooperate wisely to save your cast… Abandon Hope All who enter here…

In addition, Bandai Namco also released the game’s first trailer below:

As soon as Bandai Namco releases an exact release date, we’ll definitely let you know. Stay tuned.