Rumor: Two More Wii U Games are Heading to Switch

To further rumors of a possible January Nintendo Direct, Emily Rogers is claiming Nintendo has at least two Wii U ports in the works.

My only concern about 2020 is that Nintendo could rely too much on the relaunches of old things like a crutch to complete its calendar. Nintendo has officially announced the remastering / new version of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE and Xenoblade Chronicles 1 for this year. I can also confirm that Nintendo has (at least) two more unannounced Wii U ports. They are not difficult to guess because there are not many Wii U games left without being ported. Emily on Resetera

Also, if you don’t like Animal Crossing, then the first 3-4 months of 2020 will not be super amazing for you personally. Nintendo is obviously treating Animal Crossing as its great March title, so that is something that people will have to accept. And as we saw with 2019, Nintendo likes to release most of its main releases in the second half of the year. What usually makes the pace of the first half of the year slower in comparison. Emily on Resertera

If you’re unfamiliar with Emily Rogers, she has been posting Nintendo rumors for a number of years. Some rumors have been proven true, others ended up being false and a few quite a bit off base. Historically there is enough data to show it’s worth considering but not enough to start putting money aside to buy these remaining ports.

Despite this, some people are already speculating what the remaining titles could be. Since she previously suggested Pikmin 3 is heading over, the assumption is that is one title, with the other being Super Mario 3D World. Even without previous rumors suggesting Pikmin 3, these two titles make the most sense. Out of the remaining games, these are two that would be easy to port, unlike things like Kirby and the Rainbow Curse, with one at least of them being extremely well received.

Only time will tell if this is real, fake or a lucky guess but if you’re hopeful for a new Nintendo Direct, you might as well consider this further proof.