Some Ape Escape News Is Coming This 2020

It’s been a decade now since we last heard of an Ape Escape game. Now a recent tease suggests the franchise could be coming back.



As noticed by Destructoid, the official Ape Escape Japanese Twitter page tweeted out something interesting this week. It suggests some exciting news about the franchise will be announced this year!



The tweet says Happy New Year and says that 2020 will be wonderful and exciting. It ended the tweet by saying there will be “lots of important information”!

Since the PS5 is out later this year, hopefully an Ape Escape 4 should be announced at E3 2020 or something like that.



The last Ape Escape game to come out was back in 2010 when a PlayStation Move only title released for the PS3. The last main entry of the series was Ape Escape 3 released all the way back in 2005 in Japan for the PS2!



Hopefully a new Ape Escape video game is announced later this year. Lots of fans have been patiently waiting for a new game for years now!

