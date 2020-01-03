Grand Theft Auto V now available on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is pleased to announce today that Grand Theft Auto V for the Xbox One is now available for those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Gamers who have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the game free of charge. Those who have access to Xbox Live Gold will also be able to play the included Grand Theft Auto Online.

Here’s a statement from Microsoft:

Welcome to Los Santos and Blaine County, where the great outdoors meets shopping, glamour, and so much more… Jump in the lives of a retired bank robber, a terrifying psychopath, and a young street hustler while pulling off heists and essentially causing all sorts of mayhem. For those of you with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold, you’ll also have access to Grand Theft Auto Online, a dynamic and persistent online world for up to 30 players. Since coming to Xbox One, GTA Online has received 25 updates which allow players to become CEO of a business, own a nightclub, or visit The Diamond Casino & Resort. he latest update released on December 12 challenges players to pull off the most sophisticated and daring robbery the city of Los Santos has ever seen in The Diamond Casino Heist. This is all in addition to allowing you to customize your appearance, change your stats, customize your cars, find your friends and become scooter brothers, take part in jobs, missions, and activities to earn reputation and cash. Rise through the criminal ranks and pull off the heists of your life.

Not a Xbox Game Pass subscriber? Subscribe now for $9.99 a month to gain access to over 100 free games that can be downloaded and played on consoles. For those who have a Windows 10 PC, the Game Pass is available as well for $4.99 a month.