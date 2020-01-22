Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition announced for Europe

Capcom announced today that European territories will be getting Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition when it launches later this April for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Resident Evil 3 is a remake of the PS One version that debuted over a decade ago. It follows the story of Jill Valentine as she makes her way out of Raccoon City with the help of a fellow UMBRELLA mercenary, Carlos Olivera.

For gamers looking forward for the Collector’s Edition, it includes the following:

Physical Copy of Resident Evil 3

a 12″ Jill Valentine figurine

Artbook

Raccoon City map poster

and a two-disc game soundtrack

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon; Nemesis!



Also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe where four survivors face-off against a sinister Mastermind.

The Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition that European territories are the same ones North America will be getting.

Resident Evil 3 will be available on April 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.