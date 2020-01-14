Resident Evil 3 gets a new trailer featuring heroes and villains

See Brad Vickers, Nemesis, and more in action

Capcom released today a new trailer for Resident Evil 3 that features both the heroes and villains of the upcoming action game.

Resident Evil 3 is the third entry to the Resident Evil franchise that features Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira. They are joined with the T-Virus monster called Nemesis, Brad Vickers from past Resident Evil games and more.

Find below more details on the new characters of the game:

Brad Vickers – He is one of the sole survivors of the Mansion Incident (depicted in the original Resident Evil) and helped with investigations into Umbrella Corp. As one of the last surviving members of S.T.A.R.S. in Raccoon City, he’s also in Nemesis’ sights.

Mikhail Victor – The U.B.C.S. commanding officer is a leader with years of military and commanding experience. Mikhail was seriously injured in his team's mission to evacuate survivors from Raccoon City. Despite his dire circumstance, he still does as much as he can to help civilians and his platoon. It is his compassion to save Raccoon City's citizens that convince Jill to help their cause.

Nicholai Ginovaef – This U.B.C.S. team leader is incredibly resilient, cold and calculating, willing to make the necessary sacrifices for the mission and his own benefit. Nicholai dismisses Jill as a "bleeding heart" who will get herself killed.

Tyrell Patrick – This U.B.C.S. member is a seasoned veteran specializing in hacking and disabling security devices. Tyrell provides invaluable support from behind the lines.

Murphy Seeker – This U.B.C.S. member and former U.S. Marine is an exceptional sniper. Like Mikhail, he also gets seriously injured during the Raccoon City mission.

Dario Rosso – A civilian Jill encounters in a warehouse in uptown Raccoon City who is reeling from the shock of losing his family. Dario rejects Jill's pleas to escape the crumbling city.

Hunter enemy – Both Jill and Carlos will encounter this terrifying new monster in Resident Evil 3. These bioweapons were created by combining the genetic material of humans and reptiles, creating an incredibly fast and powerful adversary.

Resident Evil 3 is due out on April 3 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. This game is a remake of the PS One version that debuted over a decade ago. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage and more.

Check out below the Resident Evil 3 new trailer: