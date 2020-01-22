Kingdom Hearts 3 version 1.07 and 1.09 now live

As the much anticipated Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind DLC releases this week for PlayStation 4, Square Enix released today versions 1.07 and 1.09 that adds new content and fixes some issues.

The highlights of the two new Kingdom Hearts 3 version update include the addition of the new keyblades; the Oathkeeper and Oblivion, as well as new forms and abilities. In addition, players can also look forward to updated menus, modified cutscenes, and various bug fixes.

Find below the full patch notes for Kingdom Hearts 3 Version 1.07 and 1.09:

Version 1.09

Various issues have been fixed.

Version 1.07

You can turn in the Key Item “Proof of Promises” at the Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblade “Oathkeeper.”

You can turn in the Key Item “Proof of Times Past” at the Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblade “Oblivion.”

New forms have been added.

New abilities have been added.

Various menus have been updated.

Some cutscenes have been modified.

Various issues have been fixed.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is available now for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Please note that the Re:Mind DLC for the PlayStation 4 launches this week, January 23 while the Xbox One version will release a month later, which will be on February 25.