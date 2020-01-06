Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD coming to Switch on January 23

Will be available digitally for $29.99

Oddworld Inhabitants is pleased to announce today that the Switch version of The Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD will be released on January 23 via the Nintendo eShop for $29.99.

Gamers who have never played the HD version can look forward to the Switch version on January 23. It is the same exact version that came out for PlayStation 3 and PS Vita back in the early 2010s.

Find below the overview of the game, via Nintendo:

In the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk find their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws. Along comes Stranger, a tall, dark and enigmatic bounty hunter with a mission to capture troublemakers and scoundrels and return them to civilized townships for incarceration. But Stranger is keeping a secret and needs expensive surgery to survive. In his quest to earn enough Moolah, Stranger reluctantly accepts the ultimate bounty from the owner of the Mongo River and suddenly his adventure takes a very different turn.

Check out the new trailer for Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD for Switch below:

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage of the game. Stay tuned.