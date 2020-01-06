HyperX Announces a Number of Exciting Products at CES 2020

With people planning their 2020 purchases, HyperX announced a number of exciting new products for the year. These include, but are not limited to, a wireless charging headset, new mouse and mousepad, keyboard and more listed below:

HyperX Cloud Flight™ S – A wireless headset offering up to 30 hours of battery life, Cloud Flight S features free-standing Qi certified wireless charging. Cloud Flight S provides an immersive in-game audio experience with HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound, 50mm drivers broadcasting at 2.4 GHz and a detachable microphone with LED mic mute indicator. HyperX Alloy Origins™ Gaming Keyboard – Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard is built using tactile HyperX Aqua mechanical switches and features RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels. The keyboard offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects. HyperX Press Release

HyperX Pulsefire Raid – An ergonomic gaming mouse designed for gamers who need additional buttons, Pulsefire Raid delivers accurate, fluid and responsive tracking, without acceleration. The mouse features 11 programmable buttons, Omron switches with 20M click reliability and a Pixart 3389 sensor for accuracy and speed with settings up to 16,000 DPI. HyperX FURY Ultra – The FURY Ultra mouse pad features a radiant 360-degree RGB light ring and light bar that is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software. The gaming surface utilizes a micro-textured hard surface with anti-slip rubber base that offers performance, speed and stability. New HyperX FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB Speeds –Cost-effective, high-performance upgrades for Intel and AMD’s latest platforms, FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB will now be available in 3600MHz and 3733MHz frequency versions, 8GB and 16GB modules, and kit capacities up to 64GB. HyperX Press Release

New HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM Capacity Additions – HyperX Impact DDR4 offers powerful performance for small form factor machines. Impact DDR4 offers Plug N Play features for automatic overclocking to the highest published frequency within the system speed allowance and is Ryzen and Intel XMP-ready in capacities up to 32GB modules and kit configurations up to 64GB. HyperX ChargePlay Clutch™ for Nintendo Switch – The ChargePlay Clutch charging case for Nintendo Switch™ features 6000mAh battery and LED charge level indicators. It offers detachable rubber Joy-Con™ grips and a kickstand for gaming in tabletop mode, plus provides convenient and secure docking via USB Type-C connector. HyperX ChargePlay Clutch™ for Mobile – ChargePlay Clutch for mobile offers a secure docking system that will clutch the mobile device tightly and is equipped with rubber-textured controller grips. The ChargePlay Clutch is certified for Qi wireless charging and offers a removable 3000mAh battery pack that doubles as a power bank with LED charge indicators and a USB port. HyperX Press Release

No word on when these items will release or their cost, but anyone going to CES can go check them out in person.