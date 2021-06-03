Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ‘Trunks: The Warrior of Hope’ DLC launches next week

Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect 2 announced today that a new DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be released next week, June 11, titled Trunks: The Warrior of Hope.

For more information about the DLC, here’s an overview via Bandai Namco:

Goku has died. He had stool tall against the deadliest of foes, but the mighty warrior was no match for the virus in his heart. Though those close to Goku were overcome with sadness, they continued to lead peaceful lives for some time. However, half a year later, two monstrosities appeared on an island to the south. Earth’s defenders met them head-on, but they stood no chance. Piccolo was the first to fall, then Vegeta, Yamcha, Tien, and Krillin all lost their lives. The two androids plunged the world into a state of constant fear and chaos… It is here, 13 years later, that our story begins. A story about a world without Goku…

Check out below the newest gameplay trailer:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.