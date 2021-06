Square Enix has now released a new update for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. This is in preparation for the PS5 version coming out next week.



The reason for the new patch is so players can switch their PS4 save file onto the PS5 version. You won’t have to play the game all over again if you do this.



You can read the full patch notes for Final Fantasy 7 Remake posted down below.



-Adds a upload save data option to the main menu

The PS5 version of the game will be released on June 11th, 2021.