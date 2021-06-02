New No Man’s Sky Update Available

Hello Games has now released a new big update for No Man’s Sky earlier today.



The update is version number 3.50 and No Man’s Sky is getting a huge patch called ‘Prisms’. The game is getting a major graphics haul making the game look better than ever before.



Several other areas have been improved in the game as well. You can read the full patch notes below via the official website.

DEEP LEARNING SUPER SAMPLING

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is an NVIDIA RTX technology which incorporates anti-aliasing and super sampling techniques to improve image detail at higher resolutions, without compromising framerate.

DLSS can be enabled for all compatible NVIDIA RTX graphics cards, and offers significant performance and visual quality improvements.

SCREEN SPACE REFLECTIONS

Screen space reflections (SSR) have been enabled for PC (coming soon to PCVR), next-generation consoles, and Xbox One X.

SSR creates high-quality reflective materials and improves lighting quality.

Bespoke SSR visuals have been authored and enabled on the Space Anomaly, the Space Station, freighter interiors, derelict freighters and Atlas Stations.

VOLUMETRICS

The existing volumetric lighting system has been significantly optimised.

Volumetric lighting has been enabled in VR.

Added support for coloured volumetric lights.

Added support for directional volumetric lights.

Added volumetric lighting to caves.

Added volumetric lighting to starship and exocraft headlights.

Added volumetric lighting to Sentinel drones, quads and walkers.

Added volumetric lighting to more props in derelict freighters.

PARALLAX OCCLUSION MAPPING

Parallax occlusion mapping has been added for all platforms.

Parallax occlusion mapping adds additional detail and definition to textures and materials used on the Space Anomaly and large planetary buildings.

REFRACTIONS

Light refraction rendering has been enabled for all platforms except VR on base PS4.

Glass basebuilding parts will now refract light.

Refractive materials have been added to appropriate glass or liquid decorative items, such as glass containers or transparent screens.

Refractive materials have been added to appropriate planetary effects, such as floating bubbles.

Refractive materials have been added to the Space Anomaly.

Starship and Exocraft cockpits now refract the light.

RAIN AND WEATHER

The visual quality and density of rain effects have been significantly improved.

Raindrops now refract the light.

Planetary surfaces, plants, minerals, creatures, starships and players now become wet when they are rained upon.

Lightning storms now have a chance to create storm crystals at the impact point of lightning.

Meteor showers now have a chance to leave valuable harvestable rocks at their impact site.

VISUAL & AUDIO QUALITY

Light shaft / crepuscular ray rendering has been improved for a more atmospheric planetary experience.

Many foliage props have been reworked for increased detail.

Additional planetary details have been added, and draw distances on existing objects have been increased, for next-generation consoles and PC using Ultra settings.

Caves have been overhauled, creating a rich, more detailed, more atmospheric environment to explore.

Warping and teleportation visuals and audio have been completely reworked.

The Space Station hangar bay now features an automated Space Station Controller to monitor traffic and ensure smooth station operations.

Starship engine audio has been remixed and improved.

Particle effects, such as drone, ship and asteroid explosions, have been significantly improved.

The visual effects for the player torch have been improved.

Fixed a number of issues that caused the player torch to be too bright for the current location.

Fixed a number of issues that caused the player torch to intersect the player while running.

Debanding has been improved, fixing several visual artifacts in high-noise areas.

Fixed an issue that caused the galaxy map to be less colourful than intended.

Fixed an aliasing issue affecting chairs and other seating in the Space Station.

Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect shadows on freighter bridges.

Fixed an issue that caused ship takeoff audio to trigger as the game loaded.

Fixed several visual issues with the alien pods aboard derelict freighters.

PHOTO MODE

The depth of field effect has been rewritten, based on physical circle-of-confusion simulation.

The quality of the DoF field has been significantly improved.

In Photo Mode, DoF controls have been adjusted to reflect these settings. Auto-Far mode has been removed. A Macro mode has been added, giving fine control over focus close to the camera.

Bloom control has been added to the available Photo Mode options.

The buttons to adjust Photo Mode settings have been made instant click.

Fixed an issue that caused audio spam while adjusting Photo Mode settings.

CREATURES & COMPANIONS

Fur rendering technology has been added for all platforms except Xbox One S and PSVR.

Fur has been added to a number of creatures. These creatures have been selected appropriately from existing species.

Virtually all low-flying and land-based creatures can now be tamed and adopted as companions.

Low-flying companions can be mounted and flown through the sky.

Fixed an issue that caused crablike creatures to always be labelled as extinct.

Fixed a number of colouration and marking issues with specific creatures.

BYTEBEAT

The quality of the ByteBeat drum synthesiser has been significantly improved.

A ByteBeat library and music player has been added to the Quick Menu, under Utilities.

The library can be used to play saved tracks wherever you are, allowing you to create your own personal soundtrack.

When within a base (your own or another player’s) with active ByteBeat Devices, you can save the devices’ output as a track to your Library.

The ByteBeat Library can be used to send tracks to nearby players. Sent tracks are saved to their Library.

UI & QUALITY OF LIFE

Fixed an issue that caused the galaxy map to show duplicate freighter markers if your active mission involved your capital ship.

Planetary Charts that fail to locate a building are no longer consumed.

Planetary Charts that fail to locate a building will give an error message with guidance as to why.

When purchasing a freighter, your previous freighter base will now be automatically transferred and reassembled aboard the new freighter.

A new option has been added to the freighter upgrade terminal that allows players to reset their freighter base back to the default layout.

A new component recipe research station has been added to the Space Anomaly. This terminal allows the research of component recipes in exchange for nanites. Planetary factories and harvesters will still offer component recipes as exploration rewards.

Pinning instructions will now advise players to visit the Space Anomaly to unlock recipes they do not have access to.

Pinning instructions will now advise players to purchase components from the Space Station if the player does not know the recipe and components are easy to purchase.

Fixed a rare instance of an untranslated ERROR string in the popups for the research trees.

Added an error message when attempting to research a recipe before its parent is unlocked.

The UI for the Appearance Modifier and other customisation interactions has been overhauled and visually refreshed.

Inventory tabs and sub-tabs now feature a small icon to show that a new item has been placed in that inventory.

The UI displayed when receiving blueprints for several components at the same time has been improved and now shows all parts in the bundle.

On PC, keybinds can now be cleared by re-assigning the same key to the same action.

Significantly increased the freedom of the third person ship camera, so that players can rotate around the ship while in flight.

Introduced an alternative and varying camera angle while using the pulse engine in third person.

Introduced a fuel gauge to the notifications area while using the pulse engine in third person.

The ship cockpit 3D map now correctly displays Atlas Stations and Black Holes.

Fixed an issue that could cause the ship cockpit 3D map to feature a space station in systems where no station was present.

Improved the clarity of the messaging in the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion shop.

Improved the clarity of the messaging when unable to redeem particular rewards during an Expedition.

Added a warning message if attempting to undertake an expedition without an online-enabled account (Expeditions do not require paid online accounts, but a connection needs to be made to the NMS Discovery Server to initially download the relevant data before beginning the expedition).

Fixed an issue that caused some non-extreme planets to be labelled as extreme.

Fixed a number of instances where icons were missing from the mission notification.

Fixed an issue that caused several minor UI elements to be incorrectly offset at 3200×1800 resolution.

Fixed an issue that caused a thin white line to be drawn around an inventory slot as it expands.

Fixed an issue that overlaid two markers if a building has been visited but also has an active mission marker.

OTHER BUG FIXES & OPTIMISATIONS