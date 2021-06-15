Audeze and Capcom Team Up for a Special Mobius Bundle

Today, Audeze announced a partnership with Capcom to bundle their critically successful Mobius headset with the extremely immersive Resident Evil Village.

The bundle, offered exclusively through Audeze, includes the aforementioned Mobius headset with a Steam copy of Resident Evil Village for $399. Those interested will need to act fast, as the bundle is limited to the first 500 purchases.

Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze, had this to say about the partnership:

The Resident Evil series is the gold-standard of the survival-horror genre, known for its amazing visual quality, thrilling action, and immersive environments. Pairing the acclaimed spatial sound effects of Resident Evil Village with the immersive 3D audio technology from the Mobius headphone delivers a truly amazing immersive experience. Press release

Previously we gave Mobius high marks and seems like an excellent pairing given the amazing sound experience Resident Evil Village offers.