X-Desktop Stand Pro Review

One struggle with sleek products is finding matching accessories. XGIMI makes it extremely easy to use a tripod or other device to hold their projectors; just very few are as pleasing as the product itself. Thankfully, they attempted to address some of these concerns with their X-Desktop Stand Pro. This sleek stand is meant to be the perfect companion to your XGIMI projector, but is it a worthwhile addition or does it look better than it works?

As you might expect, XGIMI went rather simple with the exterior packaging for X-Desktop Stand Pro. There are a couple mentions of the name, a single picture of the product and a couple vague images on the back that show how it can be used. However, opening the package was a delightful surprise. Attached to the lid are two ribbons that pull the cardboard covering X-Desktop Stand Pro to the side. It’s a really pleasing product to open and perfectly complements a product that is as much about aesthetics as function.

Pulling X-Desktop Stand Pro out was surprisingly easy. Pictures suggest it might be heavier than the 585g/1.3lb base actually is. Despite the lighter design, the non-slip silicone pads hold it firmly in place. This is especially true when you include the weight of a projector.

In person the stand looks quite pleasing. The eye catching look is a good conversation starter, with it being surprisingly practical to boot. X-Desktop Stand Pro is also surprisingly well constructed. It was able to support both Halo projectors without showing signs of strain and is not the type of product where you can easily bend or break.

Getting the projector on can be a slight struggle due to the look. It’s easiest to hold the projector in place and screw from the bottom but smaller ones like Halo can be done either way. Once it’s firmly in place, there is a bit of range X-Desktop Stand Pro offers. Even if you don’t fully affix the base to the projector, it will hold firmly in place. This is great if you want to make slight adjustments or maybe you’re in a situation where you need to move it from time to time. If that worries you, it can always be tightened and loosened as needed.

One major benefit is the slight tilt, as it makes certain locations and configurations easier to manage. I commonly use projector at the foot of my bed, so there are sometimes unwanted shadows. The elevation and tilt can largely eliminate these nuisances without a complicated set up or ugly equipment.

Like most products, there are a couple caveats. The gold loop on the back is meant to hold wires in place, but there is nothing to affix them in a spot or easily add to them. Simply being able to remove the back part would make it extremely easy to manage or add wires, instead of looping them around. Additionally, certain models, like Horizon Pro, feature a metal remote. With the base itself being metal, it can potentially scratch either, reducing their overall appeal. Owners of Halo and similar models will not have this problem due to their remotes being plastic.

X-Desktop Stand Pro Verdict

To be perfectly honest, X-Desktop Stand Pro is all I hoped it would be. It’s sleek, well made and fits relatively well in any projector set up. There are some slight tweaks that could improve the experience, though overall it does exactly what it should with a delightfully eye catching design.

[Editor’s Note: X-Desktop Stand Pro was provided to us for review purposes.]