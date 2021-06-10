Elden Ring launches January 21, 2022

Bandai Namco and From Software announced today that the highly-anticipated Elden Ring will launch on January 21, 2022, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Elden Ring will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. Players who purchase the PS4 or Xbox One version will get a free upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series version when it launches early next year.

“With Elden Ring, we have applied all our dark fantasy and action RPG expertise cultivated throughout the Dark Souls series, in order to create a bold, classical evolution of the genre,” said FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki in a press release. “We’ve crafted a rich world with a staggering sense of scale, based off of legends written for the game by George R. R. Martin. Elden Ring is a world full of mystery and peril, ready to be explored and discovered; a drama in which various characters flaunt their own mystique and ulterior motives. We sincerely hope you enjoy experiencing it for yourself.”

In addition, Bandai Namco also released a new trailer featuring its gameplay: